Kourtney Kardashian Debuts Edgy Manicure

Kourtney Kardashian is officially killing the fall nail game, folks — and with an epic take on the French manicure no less.

This time around, the 41-year-old Poosh founder went for black tips to give the classic nail look a more modern vibe, as well as a slightly moodier feel for the spooky season ahead.

She shared two photos of the chic look, one of which features her shadow.

Fans were quick to point this out, leaving comments like, "Are you pregnant or just me," "You shadow looks pregnant how cute ❤️," and "Is she pregnant?