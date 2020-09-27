Ole Miss Tailgating Expereince 2020

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 2 minutes ago

Tailgating is a little different than what it usually is this year.

Looked a lot different this year.

Bars and other venues opened up to provide fans with a tailgate-like experience.

Administrators shut down the grove.

Folks at the lyric theater offered a tailgate watch party.

Fans went on line reserve a spot and then brought their own food.

They watched the game live on a large projector screen.

Only six people could sit at a table at once.

And the tables were all 6ft apart.

This was the first time the lyric has hosted a tailgate watch party.

"i think it is great for the town in generally and the economy.

It's so dead around here and people need to be able to do something" some bars on the square and the lafayette county multi-purpose center will also host tailgate lafayette county multi-purpose center will also host tailgate watch parties for all games throughout the season.

Ole miss is playing