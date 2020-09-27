Cajuns Win 20-18 over Georgia Southern

Video Credit: KADN - Published 5 minutes ago

Of excitment.

Well nate snyder missed the field goal right before halftime.

But he certainly made up for it today hitting the game winning from 53 yards out to beat georgia southern 20-18.

Its the 2nd straight week the've come from behind to win.

Cameron is a great holder.

He did it in high school.

I told him before that kick i am really going to hammer this ball.

I wanted to be able to swing across my body so i can put alot into it its all technical we have a ton of confidence in him.

He does it practice.

He did it in th game.as they jumped aroud one fan said one fan said so much for social distancing.

They hope to carry that momentum over to the appalachian state game.

Reporting at cajun field ron snyder news 15.