Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cajuns Win 20-18 over Georgia Southern

Video Credit: KADN - Published
Cajuns Win 20-18 over Georgia Southern
Cajuns Win 20-18 over Georgia Southern

Of excitment.

Well nate snyder missed the field goal right before halftime.

But he certainly made up for it today hitting the game winning from 53 yards out to beat georgia southern 20-18.

Its the 2nd straight week the've come from behind to win.

Cameron is a great holder.

He did it in high school.

I told him before that kick i am really going to hammer this ball.

I wanted to be able to swing across my body so i can put alot into it its all technical we have a ton of confidence in him.

He does it practice.

He did it in th game.as they jumped aroud one fan said one fan said so much for social distancing.

They hope to carry that momentum over to the appalachian state game.

Reporting at cajun field ron snyder news 15.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

KALBtv5

KALB News Channel 5 RT @choward_media: With seconds left on the clock, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns sent in Nate Snyder to hit a 53-yard field goal on the game’… 2 hours ago

choward_media

Corey Howard With seconds left on the clock, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns sent in Nate Snyder to hit a 53-yard field goal on the… https://t.co/VuTnRzUC2I 2 hours ago

BarryHirstius

Barry Hirstius RT @kentrahan: Snyder’s 53-yard field goal lifts No. Cajuns over Georgia Southern https://t.co/Ybu3364S03 @CCSdaily 5 hours ago

kentrahan

Ken Trahan Snyder’s 53-yard field goal lifts No. Cajuns over Georgia Southern https://t.co/Ybu3364S03 @CCSdaily 6 hours ago

cowgirlusameme

cowgirl RT @1037TheGame: #Cajuns get a big win at home over the Eagles of Georgia Southern off the leg of Nate Snyder. Here's the @RPIII_Sports rep… 7 hours ago

JoshGuilloryUSA

Josh Guillory Our Ragin' Cajuns are now 3-0 after a 53-yard field goal with 2 seconds to go, lifted them over Georgia Southern --… https://t.co/TueTTIH6XG 8 hours ago

r_RaginCajuns

/r/RaginCajuns From the Advocate: Snyder nails dramatic field goal to give No. 19 Cajuns win over Georgia Southern https://t.co/JIgI9F1jOs 8 hours ago

1037TheGame

1037TheGame #Cajuns get a big win at home over the Eagles of Georgia Southern off the leg of Nate Snyder. Here's the… https://t.co/uCdJm2uerz 9 hours ago