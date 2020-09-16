Global  
 

EJ Espresso: Discontent within NDA; 71% millennials want to travel pan India

PM Modi and several top BJP leaders condoled the death of veteran BJP leader and former union minister Jaswant Singh, who died at the age of 82 after battling with multi-organ dysfunction.

There seems to be simmering discontent with the NDA after a jolt by Akali Dal on Saturday, Bengal BJP leader lashes out at party top brass after Nadda puts together a new A-team.

Watch all the latest headlines on editorji's Sunday news wrap.


