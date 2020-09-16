EJ Espresso: Discontent within NDA; 71% millennials want to travel pan India

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut took jibe over BJP-Akali Dal split and said that "coalition which does not have Shiv Sena and Akali Dal, is not considered as NDA." Raut said, "Coalition which does not have Shiv Sena and Akali Dal, I don't consider it as NDA. Shiv Sena and Akali Dal are strong pillars of NDA. We were left with no option therefore we had to leave NDA, and NOW Akali Dal has also left. NDA has got new companions; I wish them good luck." On his meeting with former Maharashtra Chief Minsiter and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on September 26, Sanjay Raut said that there can be ideological differences but we are not enemies. He said, "I met Devendra Fadnavis yesterday to discuss certain issues. He is a former CM. Also, he's the leader of opposition in Maharashtra and Bihar Polls-in charge of BJP. There can be ideological differences but we are not enemies. CM was aware about our meeting."
Former union minister Major (Retd) Jaswant Singh passed away at the age of 82 on September 27. He was admitted on 25 June and was being treated for Sepsis with Multiorgan Dysfunction Syndrome. He had a cardiac arrest this morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on his demise.
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP's Bihar Polls in-charge Devendra Fadnavis on September 25 said that the people of the state have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also in Nitish Kumar governance, which has worked for the benefit of the people. "For the 1st time such a large exercise is to be held in world during COVID. People of Bihar have faith in Modi ji, also govt under Nitish Kumar ji and Sushil Modi ji has worked for people. It'll be re-elected," said Fadnavis.
Election Commission of India announced dates for Bihar Assembly elections on Friday. Elections in Bihar to take place in three phases starting October 28. Counting of votes to be done on November 10...
Amid resentment among farmers over the agri bills passed in Parliament, the Narendra Modi government has made a big outreach to farmers. The Modi government has hiked the minimum price for buying six..
