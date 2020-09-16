Fast and Furious 9 Movie (2021) - Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena

Global  
 

Fast and Furious 9 Movie (2021) - Trailer HD - aka F9 - Plot synopsis: After the events of The Fate of the Furious (2017), Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family must face Dominic's younger brother Jakob (John Cena), a deadly assassin, who is working with their old enemy Cipher (Charlize Theron), and who holds a personal vendetta against Dominic.

Genre: Action, Adventure Directed by Justin Lin Starring: Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron Release date: April 2, 2021 (in theaters)


