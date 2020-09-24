Global  
 

World Tourism Day: Amit Shah inaugurates "Destination North East 2020" fest

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated "Destination North East 2020" four-day fest on September 27.

"I have travelled in many countries and states but beauty of Northeast India is rare," said Amit Shah.

"Northeast India has protected their heritage, culture and languages despite the several attacks on them." He made the announcement on the occasion of World Tourism Day via video conference.

It's a calendar event organised by Ministry of Development of North-Eastern Region to bring the region closer to other parts of India and boost tourism.


Bengaluru has become epicentre of terror activities: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

 Bengaluru has become an epicentre of terror activities, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya claimed on Sunday and said he had requested Union home minister Amit Shah to set up..
Leh delegation withdrew boycott of LAHDC elections after meeting HM Shah: Kiren Rijiju [Video]

Leh delegation withdrew boycott of LAHDC elections after meeting HM Shah: Kiren Rijiju

Minister of State for Minority Affairs and for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju over the meeting of Ladakh delegation with Home Minister Amit Shah said that the delegation has agreed to withdraw its call for the boycott of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council elections. Rijiju informed, "Government of India is open to discuss protection available under Sixth Schedule of Constitution of India while looking into issues related to Ladakh people. Delegation has agreed to withdraw its call for the boycott of the ensuing election."

Tejasvi Surya urges HM Shah to set up permanent division of NIA in Bengaluru [Video]

Tejasvi Surya urges HM Shah to set up permanent division of NIA in Bengaluru

Newly-appointed Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Yuva Morcha president and Bengaluru South Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya has urged Home Minister Amit Shah to set up permanent division of National Investigative Agency (NIA) over recent "anti-India activities"." On August 11, there was an incident of violence in Bengaluru where Police stations were attacked. NIA investigation into it resulted in arrest of a few key conspirators. It has come to light that the protest wasn't spontaneous but a conspiracy," said Surya. "Many terror modules and sleeper cells have been busted in Bengaluru. I urged HM to set up a permanent division of NIA so that anti-India activities that want to use Bengaluru as an incubator of terror activities can be curtailed. He assured it'll be set up soon," he added.

World Tourism Day | Morning Blend [Video]

World Tourism Day | Morning Blend

World Tourism Day is coming September 27th.

