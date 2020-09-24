World Tourism Day: Amit Shah inaugurates "Destination North East 2020" fest

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated "Destination North East 2020" four-day fest on September 27.

"I have travelled in many countries and states but beauty of Northeast India is rare," said Amit Shah.

"Northeast India has protected their heritage, culture and languages despite the several attacks on them." He made the announcement on the occasion of World Tourism Day via video conference.

It's a calendar event organised by Ministry of Development of North-Eastern Region to bring the region closer to other parts of India and boost tourism.