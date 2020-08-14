Rajasthan govt running on 'auto pilot' mode: Rajyavardhan Rathore on Dungarpur violence

Rajasthan Minister Arjun Singh Bamaniya, MLA Dayaram Parmar and other leaders held a meeting with protesters who are demanding recruitment of reserved category candidates on vacant unreserved positions for teachers from 2018. "It has been decided that peace will be restored. The highway will be cleared today. A delegation of administration and people's representatives met the protesters. They have been given the responsibility to maintain peace in their respective panchayats," Congress MLA Dayaram Parmar. "Committee decided to maintain peace in the entire area. In the meeting it was decided that no unrest should take place here. As far as the recruitment process is concerned, matter is in court. Court will look into it, everyone has agreed to it," said Rajasthan Minister Arjun Singh Bamaniya. For the last 2 weeks, protesters have blocked National Highway 08, over their demands. Two people reported dead during the protest.
Farmers of Rajasthan's Bhilwara took a sigh of relief after the Farm Bills were passed by the Parliament. They hailed the bills in one voice and supported them with open arms. Bhilwara farmers also lambasted at the opposition parties, which are protesting against the bills. The farmers asserted that now they can sell their produce in different states, and get satisfactory amount of their produce. The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 have been cleared by Parliament.
The row over hate speech on Facebook has turned into an open BJP vs Congress fight. While Facebook has been summed by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT, BJP MPs, who are members of the panel have lashed out at the chief of the panel Shashi Tharoor and sought his ouster. BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore have approached the Speaker saying that Tharoor violated the rules by speaking in the media before consulting members of the panel. They argued that this is a breach of code and hence Tharoor must be sacked as the Chief of the house panel on IT. The whole row broke out after a WSJ story claimed Facebook India excutive Ankhi Das stopped action on pages linked to BJP leaders who were indulging in hate speech on the social media platform. The article named BJP MLA from Telangana T Raja Singh, BJP Delhi leader Kapil Mishra and former Union Minister Anant Kumar Hedge. Watch the full video for all th details on the story.
Several people gathered and blocked National Highway 8 near Dungarpur in Rajasthan on September 24. They were protesting over 2018 teachers' recruitment issue. Protestors pelted stones on police personnel as part of their demonstration. Several police personnel were injured and few were admitted to the hospital. They are demanding recruitment of reserved category candidates on vacant unreserved positions for teachers since 2018.
The Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel urged President Ram Nath Kovind to not to sign the farm Bills, calling them "unconstitutional". "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Cabinet colleagues and BJP leaders are saying that farmers can now sell their agriculture produce anywhere. I want to ask - when were farmers not allowed to sell their produces as per their wish? They are misleading farmers," said Bhupesh Baghel while addressing a press conference in Raipur. "We urge the President not to sign the farm Bills that were passed in Parliament in an unconstitutional manner. We also demand that National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government takes back these black legislations and ensure 'one nation, one market and one price'," Baghel added.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut clarified on his meeting with former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The two had met on September 26 at a hotel in Mumbai. The development had set off speculation in the political circles. Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party were allies till the Maharashtra Assembly elections last year, when the former's demand for the CM seat led to a break-up. The Sena then allied with the Indian National Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party after the elections to form the state government. Raut said that his meeting with Fadnavis was regarding an interview for the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamna'. He also commented on the Shiromani Akali Dal quitting the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Raut said that an NDA without its oldest allies - Sena and Akalis - was not the true NDA. Watch the full video for more.
