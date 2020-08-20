Global  
 

The Pandemic Hasn't Just Led To Runs On Toilet Paper--Here's What Else Is In Short Supply

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:40s - Published
The COVID-19 pandemic hasn't just driven Americans to panic-buy toilet paper.

Business Insider reports the hottest pandemic purchase of 2020 is a house.

More and more Americans are snagging low mortgage rates to acquire spacious backyards and more comfortable work-from-home locales.

Existing home sales soared to a 14-year high in August, and new home sales are also up.


