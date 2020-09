Pima County Democratic, Republican parties respond to SCOTUS nominee

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 02:00s - Published 3 minutes ago

KGUN9 spoke to both the the Pima County Democratic and Republican parties to learn how they feel about the supreme court nominee decision.

OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED FEDERALJUDGE AMY CONEY BARRETT AS HISNOMINEE -- TO FILL THE SUPREMECOURT VACANCY -- LEFT BYJUSTICE RUTH BADER GINSBURG.HERE IN PIMA COUNTY -- KGUNNINE SPOKE TO BOTH THE LOCALDEMOCRATIC -- AND THEREPUBLICAN PARTIES -- TO LEARNHOW THEY FEEL -- ABOUT THESUPREME COURT NOMINEEDECISION.

THE PIMA COUNTYREPUBLICAN PARTY -- SAID THEYEXPECT IT -- TO BE A QUICK ANDEASY APPOINTMENT PROCESS.

IT'SNOT AN APPOINTMENT THAT ITHINK THAT THE DEMOCRATS AREGOING TO GAIN ANY TRACTION INOPPOSING.

OPPOSING IT THE WAYAND THEY DID THE LAST TIMEAROUND WOULD BE A DISASTER FORTHEM...I THINK IN THE IN THECOURT OF PUBLIC OPINION...ANDTHEREFORE I DON'T THINK THEYWILL DO THAT.

AND I THINK THISWILL MOVE ON THROUGH ON APRETTY FAST TRACK ...AND WILLGET THAT DONE BEFORE NOVEMBER3RD.

MEANWHILE -- THE PIMACOUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY --FOCUSED ON THE IMPACT THESUPREME COURT COULD HAVE ONHEALTH CARE RULINGS THIS YEAR.SAYING THEY WERE EXPECTING --BARRETT AS A NOMINEE.

SOT:"WELL, WE THINK HIS GOAL WITHTHAT NOMINEE IS PRETTY CLEAR.HE IS WE DON'T THINK IT'SABOUT THE CANDIDATE INPARTICULAR BUT HE WANTS TODISMANTLE A AFFORDABLE CAREACT AND ITS PROTECTIONS FORPEOPLE WITH PREEXISTINGCONDITIONS.

38 DAYS BEFORE THEELECTION, AND IT WILL HAVESEVERE CONSEQUENCES ON 2.8MILLION PEOPLE IN ARIZONA."PIMA COUNTY REPUBLICANS --ALSO SAYING -- THE NOMINATION-- HIGHLIGHTS -- THEIMPORTANCE OF THE SENATE --ESPECIALLY HERE IN ARIZONA --WHERE WHOEVER WINS THEUPCOMING SPECIAL ELECTIONCOULD HOLD THE SENATE SEATDURING THE APPOINTMENTPROCESS.

PIMA COUNTY DEMOCRATSTELL KGUN NINE -- THEY DON'TTHINK THE SENATE SHOULD MOVEFORWARD WITH THE NOMINEE --UNTIL AFTER THE ELECTION.