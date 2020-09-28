Nursing Homes Fined for Pandemic-Related Issues

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 4 minutes ago

9 of the Facilities were in Alabama

More than 34-hundred nursing homes are facing more than 15 million dollars in civil fines from the trump administration for pandemic- related issues.

That includes the nine you see here on your screen.

The eight with the blue mark were fined for not filing information on coronavirus cases in a timely fashion to the centers for medicare and medicaid services.

The one in roanoke in red was charged with "immediate jeopardy."

C-m-s officials say nursing homes with that fine created a situation quote "likely to cause serious injury, serious harm, serious impairment or death to a resident."