Armenia, Azerbaijan on warpath? Fighting kills at least 23 | Oneindia News

Fighting has erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan and at least 23 were killed and over 100 wounded on Sunday.

The conflict happened in the disputed separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh which lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since 1994 at the end of a separatist war.

