'Suarez has made an immediate impact' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:12s - Published 6 minutes ago 'Suarez has made an immediate impact' LaLiga TV presenter Semra Hunter says Luis Suarez made a 'dream start' to life at Atletico Madrid after scoring twice on his debut in a 6-1 home win over Granada. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this