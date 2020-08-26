Deadly brain eating amoeba in Lake Jackson tap water | Oneindia News

A deadly brain eating microbe has been found in tap water in the Lake Jackson area of Texas in the United States.

Residents of Lake Jackson have been warned not to use tap water directly and consume it only after boiling the water.

Tests confirmed the presence of Naegleria Fowleri in the system and it has tken 1 casualty so far.

