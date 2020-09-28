Unlock 5: More economic activites likely, cinema halls may resume operations

India is gearing up for Unlock 5, which is set to begin on and from October 1.

Unlock 4 saw significant relaxations like resumption of Metro services and partial reopening of schools for classes 9-12.

As the country nears the conclusion of Unlock 4, which began on September 1, speculations are mounting over new relaxations in the fifth phase.

With the festive season round the corner, there are expectations that the Centre would open up more activities for Unlock 5.

While the Ministry of home affairs (MHA) had permitted public places like malls, salons, restaurants and gyms to open with restrictions, more economic activities are expected to be allowed from October with physical distancing.

