Melissa Benoist secretly welcomes baby boy

What does the bat say? Researcher Rohit Chakravarty lets us know



Rohit Chakravarty is a chiropterologist or a bat researcher. He's been researching the ultrasonic calls of bats in the Western Himalayas since 2016, and has created an audio library of the echolocation calls of 32 species that are found there. Now, he's rendering these ultrasonic calls down to our hearing range and publishing them on Instagram (@paintedbat). From bird like chirps to struggling motorbikes, the resulting sounds are rather surprising.

