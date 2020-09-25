Global  
 

Melissa Benoist secretly welcomes baby boy

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s
Melissa Benoist secretly welcomes baby boy

Melissa Benoist secretly welcomes baby boy

The Supergirl star and her husband, Chris Wood, quietly became parents to a son named Huxley Robert Wood over the summer, but only broke the news to fans on Instagram on Friday.


Melissa Benoist Melissa Benoist American actress and singer

Melissa Benoist's ex-husband Blake Jenner apologizes for domestic violence, says he was abused too

 Blake Jenner is breaking his silence almost a year after his ex-wife, Melissa Benoist, came forward saying she is a survivor of domestic violence.
Chris Wood (actor) Chris Wood (actor) American actor


Instagram Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service

Morgan Wallen loses ‘SNL’ performance slot after breaking COVID-19 protocols [Video]

Morgan Wallen loses ‘SNL’ performance slot after breaking COVID-19 protocols

In an emotional post to Instagram, Wallen told fans the show had canned his performance.

Instagram brings new change to Threads application [Video]

Instagram brings new change to Threads application

Photo-sharing application Instagram on October 07 (local time) rolled out an update to the Threads application. According to The Verge, the new update allows users to use the Threads application to message any Instagram user. The application earlier only allowed users to message the users added to their close friends' list.

What does the bat say? Researcher Rohit Chakravarty lets us know [Video]

What does the bat say? Researcher Rohit Chakravarty lets us know

Rohit Chakravarty is a chiropterologist or a bat researcher. He's been researching the ultrasonic calls of bats in the Western Himalayas since 2016, and has created an audio library of the echolocation calls of 32 species that are found there. Now, he's rendering these ultrasonic calls down to our hearing range and publishing them on Instagram (@paintedbat). From bird like chirps to struggling motorbikes, the resulting sounds are rather surprising.

