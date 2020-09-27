IPL 2020: Former cricketer CM Deepak predicts who will win, MI or RCB|Oneindia English

Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians in Dubai on Monday.

Former Cricketer CM Deepak says that MI has upper hand over RCB.

The biggest problem for RCB has been the form of their skipper who they are heavily reliant on.

RCB – who got their season off to a winning start against SRH – they lost to Kings XI Punjab, whereas, Mumbai Indians – who lost their opener, came back strong against Kolkata Knight Riders.

