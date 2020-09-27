Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: Former cricketer CM Deepak predicts who will win, MI or RCB|Oneindia English

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 04:23s - Published
IPL 2020: Former cricketer CM Deepak predicts who will win, MI or RCB|Oneindia English

IPL 2020: Former cricketer CM Deepak predicts who will win, MI or RCB|Oneindia English

Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians in Dubai on Monday.

Former Cricketer CM Deepak says that MI has upper hand over RCB.

The biggest problem for RCB has been the form of their skipper who they are heavily reliant on.

RCB – who got their season off to a winning start against SRH – they lost to Kings XI Punjab, whereas, Mumbai Indians – who lost their opener, came back strong against Kolkata Knight Riders.

#IPL2020 #MIVsRCB


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020: Former cricketer CM Deepak predicts who will win, KXIP or RR | Oneindia News [Video]

IPL 2020: Former cricketer CM Deepak predicts who will win, KXIP or RR | Oneindia News

Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab will both aim to continue their winning run when they lock horns with each other in 9th match of IPL 2020 in Sharjah on Sunday. Former cricketer CM Deepak predicts..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 05:10Published