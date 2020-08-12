Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Uber Cleared to Operate In London

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Uber Cleared to Operate In London

Uber Cleared to Operate In London

A judge has overturned a previous ruling about Uber’s ability to operate in London.

Veuer’s TC Newman has more.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Uber granted London operating licence following court ruling

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) has been granted a new licence to operate in London after the taxi...
Proactive Investors - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comengadgetBBC NewsNYTimes.comMashable


Uber wins appeal against London ban

Uber wins appeal against London ban Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Uber has won its appeal after losing its license to...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •RTTNewsBelfast TelegraphMashable


Uber to stay in London (for now) despite its long history of safety concerns

Uber to stay in London (for now) despite its long history of safety concerns After years of delivering its service whilst the legal case over its official London operating...
The Next Web - Published


Tweets about this

emmetjryan

Emmet Ryan has a new book RT @michaelcogley: Nearly three years on from it's original ban, @Uber has been cleared to operate in London https://t.co/HxVYT3Wa7o 4 hours ago

michaelcogley

Michael Cogley Nearly three years on from it's original ban, @Uber has been cleared to operate in London https://t.co/HxVYT3Wa7o 5 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Uber wins back right to operate in London [Video]

Uber wins back right to operate in London

Uber has won a legal bid to restore its London operating license. A British judge was satisfied the service was now 'fit and proper' after addressing safety concerns. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:11Published
We've mended our ways, Uber tells London court [Video]

We've mended our ways, Uber tells London court

Uber told a London court on Tuesday that it had addressed all safety and security issues surrounding the app, and thus deserves to get its license back in the city. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:07Published
Uber Boat isn't a ride-sharing service, but it is a clever marketing move [Video]

Uber Boat isn't a ride-sharing service, but it is a clever marketing move

🎶 Everybody look at me 'cause I'm on an Uber Boat 🎶

Credit: Mashable Studio     Duration: 02:39Published