Uber Cleared to Operate In London
A judge has overturned a previous ruling about Uber’s ability to operate in London.
Veuer’s TC Newman has more.
Emmet Ryan has a new book RT @michaelcogley: Nearly three years on from it's original ban, @Uber has been cleared to operate in London
https://t.co/HxVYT3Wa7o 4 hours ago
Michael Cogley Nearly three years on from it's original ban, @Uber has been cleared to operate in London
https://t.co/HxVYT3Wa7o 5 hours ago
Uber wins back right to operate in LondonUber has won a legal bid to restore its London operating license. A British judge was satisfied the service was now 'fit and proper' after addressing safety concerns. Adam Reed reports.
We've mended our ways, Uber tells London courtUber told a London court on Tuesday that it had addressed all safety and security issues surrounding the app, and thus deserves to get its license back in the city. Julian Satterthwaite reports.
Uber Boat isn't a ride-sharing service, but it is a clever marketing move🎶 Everybody look at me 'cause I'm on an Uber Boat 🎶