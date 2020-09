Boris Johnson makes biodiversity promise at Leaders' Pledge For Nature PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:16s - Published 8 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:16s - Published Boris Johnson makes biodiversity promise at Leaders' Pledge For Nature The Prime Minister is committing to protect 30% of the UK’s land by 2030 andwill sign the Leaders’ Pledge for Nature to support the global restoration ofbiodiversity. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend