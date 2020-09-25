Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nick Wright talks Patriots win over Raiders despite subpar play from Cam | NFL | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:28s - Published
Nick Wright talks Patriots win over Raiders despite subpar play from Cam | NFL | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright talks Patriots win over Raiders despite subpar play from Cam | NFL | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright talks of the New England Patriots win over the Las Vegas Raiders despite the subpar play from Cam Newton.

Nick feels having the 'GOAT' coach in Bill Belichick worked extremely well so they could pick apart the Raiders regardless if their quarterback, Cam, couldn't perform; the whole team delivered and the pressure didn't lie on the shoulders of Cam.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Nick Wright talks Patriots win over Raiders despite subpar play from Cam | NFL | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright talks Patriots win over Raiders despite subpar play from Cam | NFL | FIRST THINGS FIRST Nick Wright talks of the New England Patriots win over the Las Vegas Raiders despite the subpar play...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Brandon Marshall on Packers win over Saints, Rodgers & LaFleur make a scary duo | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Brandon Marshall on Packers win over Saints, Rodgers & LaFleur make a scary duo | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright and Brandon Marshall discuss the Green Bay Packers win over the New Orleans Saints. Brandon feels Matt LeFleur & Aaron Rodgers are finally clicking this year and Rodgers is in a better..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:26Published
Cam Newton Talks After Patriots' Victory Over Raiders [Video]

Cam Newton Talks After Patriots' Victory Over Raiders

Cam Newton speaks to the media after earning the second win of his Patriots career.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:43Published
Nick Wright & Chris Broussard react to LeBron's defensive performance in GM 4 win vs Nuggets | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Nick Wright & Chris Broussard react to LeBron's defensive performance in GM 4 win vs Nuggets | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Los Angeles Lakers take Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets. Nick Wright and Chris Broussard break down LeBron James' defensive performance in the Lakers win to take a 3-1series lead.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:43Published