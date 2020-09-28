Midmorning With Aundrea - September 28, 2020 (Part 2)

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 2 minutes ago

And the iconic house from "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" will soon be available for booking on Airbnb.

(Part 2 of 2) Due to the coronavirus, many people have started renting out their pools.

The pandemic still has many kids home from school.

And that has many parents dipping their toe into a new service.

Nancy chen tells us what it is.

This pool looks like something you might find at a resort.

With a waterfall..

Hot tub and lounge area.

But it's actually in the queens, new york backyard of brian chavarro.

It was built for the family to enjoy but the coronavirus pandemic changed that.

"there wa definitely some hardships going on in march, i was laid off, my mom had to close her business// we had to find a different kind of income."

So he turned to swimply.

It works similar to air b-n-b and allows homeowners to rent out their pool.

Since starting last year the app has grown to include 6-thousand pools, in about 30 states.

Business exploded during the pandemic with parents looking for a way to entertain the kids.

"i was kind of lik why didn't i think of that idea."

Father and blogger dave cutler was able to find a pool at a local home near him.

"it was appealin to potentially have a pool to ourselves without the concern of being around other people and just be able to play."

Dave paid 45 dollars an hour, but hourly prices can run anywhere from 15 to hundred dollars.

Laskin /founder & ceo, swimply.com "90% of our user are families."

Swimply founder bunim laskin says homeowners are told to follow c-d-c covid guidelines.

Laskin /founder & ceo, swimply.com "we implemented mandatory hour between reservations, so new guests and old guests wouldn't bump into each other on the ever wonder what it's like to be the prince of a town called bel-air?

The iconic house from the "fres prince of bel-air" will soon be available for booking on airbnb.

It's been 30 years - thirty years - since will smith's taxi first pulled up to the house.

To mark the show's 30th anniversary, the hollywood star has teamed up with the owners of the brentwood, california house to make one wing available for rent.

Guests will have the run of "will' wing" for a on night stay.

The original "fres prince" cast wil appear in an hbo reunion special around thanksgiving.

We we'll be right back to wrap things up.