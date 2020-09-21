Trump doesn't take questions at COVID-19 event

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:51s
During a coronronavirus testing strategy event at the White House Monday, President Trump left the podium without taking questions from the press.

This follows a report by the New York Times Sunday that said Trump paid little or no federal income tax in recent years.


