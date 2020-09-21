Trump doesn't take questions at COVID-19 event

Democrats seized on a fresh line of attack on the eve of the first U.S. presidential election debate, accusing President Donald Trump of gaming the system after a report showed he paid paltry amounts of federal tax in recent years. This report produced by Jonah Green.
Channel 4 News has exposed a secret 2016 election database which exposes the digital tactics that helped put Donald Trump into the White House and an extraordinary insight into the workings of a modern-day political campaign. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Every election cycle it the same thing. We give one side air-time and opposition lights up our email and the feedback hotline. The same thing will happen when the opposition gets their turn on the air.