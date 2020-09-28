'One chapter finally closed': Max Ehrich hints relationship with Demi Lovato is definitely over for good

Mud Blocks Come Out of Pipe While Worker Jabs It With Rod



This worker was trying to unclog a pipe by jabbing it with a rod. When they hit it, blocks of mud started coming out of it. After poking the pipe with the rod several times, a spray of water suddenly.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:59 Published 5 hours ago

Max Ehrich insists he and Demi Lovato haven't officially ended things



Demi Lovato's former fiance Max Ehrich has yet to speak to the singer following her decision to call off their engagement. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 10 hours ago