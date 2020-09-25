Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich Split After Two Month Engagement | Billboard News
Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have ended their engagement after two months, a source close to the singer confirmed to Billboard.
Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich break off engagementDemi Lovato and Max Ehrich have called off their engagement, according to a source close to the couple.
Why Did Demi Lovato Ended Her Engagement With Max Ehrich?Demi Lovato has ended her whirlwind romance with Max Ehrich.
She has called off her engagement and ending their relationship of just six months.
Elle and E! got dished on what happened.
Apparently,..
Demi Lovato breaks silence amid engagement split reportsDemi Lovato appeared to confirm reports she's split from fiance Max Ehrich with her latest posts on Instagram Stories.