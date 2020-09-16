Demi Lovato split from Max Ehrich?
Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have reportedly ended their engagement, just two months after he popped the question.
Demi Lovato on the brink of a breakup with fiancé Max EhrichDemi Lovato and fiancé Max Ehrich are headed for a breakup and will call off their engagement, a source close to the couple confirmed to Page Six.
Christina Aguilera raves about new friend Demi LovatoChristina Aguilera has heaped praise on her new friend Demi Lovato for opening up about her mental health struggles and helping others.
Christina Aguilera feels 'connected' with Demi LovatoChristina Aguilera "connected" with Demi Lovato because they both felt "misunderstood".