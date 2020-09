Concerns Grow Over COVID-19 Clusters In Brooklyn, Queens CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:04s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 03:04s - Published Concerns Grow Over COVID-19 Clusters In Brooklyn, Queens Officials are warning if the rate of positivity doesn't come down back down, there could be restrictions put in place in up to 12 neighborhoods. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this North Wales Live The North Wales county with highest Covid-19 rate: #CoronavirusWales https://t.co/HcklGWctIV 10 hours ago North Wales Live The North Wales county with highest Covid-19 rate: #CoronavirusWales https://t.co/HcklGVUSRn 12 hours ago Evelyn RT @VirginMediaNews: On the 🕠​ News at 5:30 on 📡​Virgin Media One: 🔴 Donegal joins Dublin on level 3 as concerns grow over increasing cas… 2 days ago Virgin Media News On the 🕠​ News at 5:30 on 📡​Virgin Media One: 🔴 Donegal joins Dublin on level 3 as concerns grow over increasing… https://t.co/GiKwGYbbeH 2 days ago Beth Loxley, EA As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the list of things that Americans are worrying about continues to grow. And alm… https://t.co/wxhZMJ0F5X 3 days ago Iain “Concerns grow over rapid rise in Covid 19 cases.” “Are the lockdown restrictions too strict?” Aye they’re so stric… https://t.co/RPtSiGqvUN 3 days ago PulpNews Crime Concerns grow over in-person state testing in #Florida #schools amid COVID-19 - Sep 22 @ 2:03 AM ET https://t.co/tuUayOzXEh 1 week ago ernnews Coronavirus: 31,428 new cases reported as concerns grow over intensive care capacity in regions - The Ministry of H… https://t.co/gDyEeazVVp 1 week ago