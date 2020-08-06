Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2020 Mazda CX-5 in Soul Red Crystal Exterior Design

Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 02:30s - Published
2020 Mazda CX-5 in Soul Red Crystal Exterior Design

2020 Mazda CX-5 in Soul Red Crystal Exterior Design

Mazda is making only minor changes to the CX-5 for 2020.

The company's i-Activsense suite of driver-assistance features is now standard across the lineup and includes automated emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, automatic high-beam headlamps, and more.

All models receive a new key fob we expect to match that of the new Mazda 3 sedan and hatchback, as well as Mazda's newly updated fonts on interior switches and exterior badging.

Grand Touring Reserve and Signature models receive a new 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen display.

The CX-5's standard 187-hp four-cylinder engine has great throttle response when pulling away from stoplights or hustling around town, so it feels quicker than it actually is.

It's at higher speeds, such as when trying to pass or merge onto the freeway, that it feels underpowered.

The 250-hp turbocharged version we tested provided much quicker acceleration, shooting from zero to 60 mph in 6.2 seconds.

While the turbo engine also pairs with a snappy six-speed automatic transmission, it can only be had with all-wheel drive.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

akemasyraf

Kemto Mazda's Soul Red Crystal is my favourite red paintjob https://t.co/OCPHu8gF83 2 days ago

redlittlerebel

Little Red Rebel RT @mazdaukpr: The Mazda MX-30 First Edition can be ordered now ahead of its arrival early in 2021. Limited to 500 examples, there's a choi… 3 days ago

JROlmstead

Jason 💻 To whoever created Soul Red Crystal Metallic, you are a hero among men. @MazdaUSA #mazda #mx5 #miata https://t.co/iFAJ1MgQmR 4 days ago

akemasyraf

Kemto RT @TedWelford: Name a better colour than Mazda’s Soul Red Crystal. I’ll wait https://t.co/GV6UQp69Df 5 days ago

mazdaukpr

Mazda UK PR The Mazda MX-30 First Edition can be ordered now ahead of its arrival early in 2021. Limited to 500 examples, there… https://t.co/LqsY5Frva2 6 days ago

tunkoer

Teun @DMC_Ryan @Tesla @elonmusk Looks amazing! Giving me Mazda's Soul Red Crystal vibes, my fav color. https://t.co/ik6c2uSd3r 6 days ago

HodgesMazda

Hodges Mazda Congratulations to Sathya and Priya on their 2020 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring in Soul Red Crystal! ❤️ Salesman Eric Si… https://t.co/dXo3abOK72 1 week ago

Neondancer

Andrea Petersen Without muscovite, there is no Mazda Soul Red Crystal, which as we all know is The Good Color for modern cars.. Car… https://t.co/WhFJCuU3gn 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

2020 Mazda MX-30 Interior Design Soul Red Crystal [Video]

2020 Mazda MX-30 Interior Design Soul Red Crystal

The MX-30's ' Human Modern' styling concept and Freestyle centre pillar-less doors break new ground for the beautiful, handcrafted forms of Kodo design. The interior features a floating centre console..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:47Published
2020 Mazda CX-5 in Soul Red Crystal Driving Video [Video]

2020 Mazda CX-5 in Soul Red Crystal Driving Video

Mazda is making only minor changes to the CX-5 for 2020. The company's i-Activsense suite of driver-assistance features is now standard across the lineup and includes automated emergency braking,..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:33Published
2020 Mazda CX-5 Skyactiv-G 2.5 AT Interior Design in Soul Red [Video]

2020 Mazda CX-5 Skyactiv-G 2.5 AT Interior Design in Soul Red

Mazda is making only minor changes to the CX-5 for 2020. The company's i-Activsense suite of driver-assistance features is now standard across the lineup and includes automated emergency braking,..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:49Published