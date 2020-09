Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said French President Emmanuel Macron promised her during a meeting to help negotiate with the Belarus authorities and secure the release of the political prisoners.



Related videos from verified sources Belarus opposition urges EU to move on sanctions



The leader of the main opposition party in Belarus was in Brussels on Monday to apply pressure on the European Union to go ahead with sanctions against officials accused of election rigging. Sviatlana.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:45 Published 1 week ago 'The regime is in agony': Belarus opposition leader slams Lukashenko



"Our demonstrations are working and our strikes are working (...) The fact that they are kidnapping people shows that they feel fear and don't know what to do," Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya told Euronews. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:52 Published 3 weeks ago A look at Belarus' opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya



Belarusian opposition presidential candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who has led the biggest challenge to Alexander Lukashenko's 26-year rule, has become a figurehead of the pro-democracy movement in.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:54 Published on August 26, 2020