The US 'Is Not in a Good Place' Concerning Coronavirus, Says Fauci

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States topped 7 million - more than 20% of the world's total - as Midwest states reported spikes in COVID-19 infections in September, according to a Reuters tally. Freddie Joyner has more.
The nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said on Thursday he believes “there's good enough data to say that aerosol transmission does occur.” This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. and Dr. Anthony Fauci went head to head on Capitol Hill on Wednesday about the issue of 'herd immunity' and the COVID-19 pandemic. Business Insider reports that Paul argued that..
At a Senate hearing on the U.S. response to the coronavirus Wednesday (Sept. 23), infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci pushed back at Republican Senator Rand Paul's claim that social distancing..