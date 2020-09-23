The US 'Is Not in a Good Place' Concerning Coronavirus, Says Fauci

Fauci: Data 'good enough' on aerosol spread The nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said on Thursday he believes “there's good enough data to say that aerosol transmission does occur.” This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

U.S. records over 7 million COVID-19 cases The number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States topped 7 million - more than 20% of the world's total - as Midwest states reported spikes in COVID-19 infections in September, according to a Reuters tally. Freddie Joyner has more.

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned on Good Morning America that the U.S. is "not in a good place" in tamping...