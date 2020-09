New BBC boss threatens to suspend employees' Twitter accounts Video Credit: Yahoo News - Duration: 01:45s - Published 8 minutes ago New BBC boss threatens to suspend employees' Twitter accounts "We are going to be publishing clear social guidelines... the enforcement policies will be very clear... we'll be able to take people off Twitter" MPs ask BBC director general Tim Davie about the impartiality of those who work for the BBC 0

