Billie Eilish's documentary set to be released February 2021

Billie Eilish's documentary, 'Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry', is to be released in February 2021.
Watching 'The Office' is Billie Eilish’s safe spaceBillie Eilish has shared that 'The Office' is a safe space for her when life is getting her down.
New Billie Eilish album won't be released during global health crisisBillie Eilish's brother Finneas O'Connell doesn't want either of them to release their new albums during the coronavirus pandemic because he'd rather it was a celebration when they do come out.
Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish Use Star Power To Register VotersThe "Just Vote" campaign has stars like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, DJ Khaled and Usher donating virtual experiences with them to register young voters. Suzanne Marques reports.