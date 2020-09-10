Global  
 

Billie Eilish's documentary set to be released February 2021

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Billie Eilish's documentary, 'Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry', is to be released in February 2021.


Apple to release Billie Eilish documentary in February

‘Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry’ will premiere both in theatres and on Apple TV...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •Just JaredJust Jared Jrengadget


Billie Eilish Documentary ‘The World’s A Little Blurry’ Set for February Debut on Apple TV+

Billie Eilish Documentary ‘The World’s A Little Blurry’ Set for February Debut on Apple TV+ A feature documentary on pop star Billie Eilish titled “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •MacRumours.comJust JaredJust Jared Jr


Billie Eilish to feature in Apple TV+ documentary

A documentary featuring Billie Eilish is set to be released by Apple TV+ in February.
Belfast Telegraph - Published


