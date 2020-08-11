Global  
 

No more former soldiers to be prosecuted over Bloody Sunday shootings

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published
No more former soldiers to be prosecuted over Bloody Sunday shootings

No more former soldiers to be prosecuted over Bloody Sunday shootings

No more former soldiers will be prosecuted over the killing of 13 civilians inLondonderry in 1972.

Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service announcedlast year that one veteran, known as Soldier F, would face charges.


