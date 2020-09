Russia plans to share preliminary results of its COVID-19 vaccine trial based on the first six weeks of monitoring participants, raising the tempo in an already frenzied global race to end the pandemic.

Russia plans to share preliminary results of its COVID-19 vaccine trial based on the first six weeks...

Russia said it is ready to offer its 'Sputnik V' COVID-19 vaccine free of charge for voluntary...

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he plans to receive the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine,...

Official Page of MonkeyViral.com #Scientist behind Sputnik V vaccine defends Russian strategy | Russia is now trending on https://t.co/PSoHXsxmR5... https://t.co/PSoHXsxmR5 3 hours ago