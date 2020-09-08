Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brexit - what happens next?

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:11s - Published
Brexit - what happens next?

Brexit - what happens next?

Brexit negotiations between the UK and EU have reached yet another moment ofhigh drama, as the clock ticks down to full withdrawal from the bloc.

We lookat the unfolding situation.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Brexit briefing: 93 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 93 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published
Britain will not back down over Brexit legislation, Michael Gove tells the EU [Video]

Britain will not back down over Brexit legislation, Michael Gove tells the EU

The Government has rebuffed a fresh demand from the EU to withdrawcontroversial legislation which could see the UK unilaterally tear up elementsof the Brexit divorce deal. At talks in Brussels on Monday, EuropeanCommission vice president Maros Sefcovic reiterated calls for ministers toscrap provisions in the UK Internal Market Bill giving them the power tooverride key provisions in the Withdrawal Agreement.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:33Published
Gove: We remain committed to seeking an agreement [Video]

Gove: We remain committed to seeking an agreement

Cabinet Office minister, Michael Gove, has said the UK remains committed to seeking a Brexit agreement during his trip to Brussels. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:38Published
Taoiseach: I’m not optimistic UK will strike post-Brexit trade deal [Video]

Taoiseach: I’m not optimistic UK will strike post-Brexit trade deal

In a virtual appearance at the Liberal Democrat party conference, IrishTaoiseach Micheal Martin has said he is "not optimistic" that Britain willstrike a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union. Mr Martin said therewas still the “potential for a deal”, but warned that the Government’scontroversial legislation which enables the UK to break international law had“eroded trust”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

EU capitals want greater control over short term rentals, despite drop in tourism [Video]

EU capitals want greater control over short term rentals, despite drop in tourism

Local leaders from some of Europe's capital cities are looking to curb the impact of "over-tourism" by restricting how online short-term rental platforms, like Airbnb, operate.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Brexit trade talks continue despite latest war of words

Brexit trade talks continue despite latest war of words UK threat to walk away from the negotiations if there is no agreement by the time of the next EU...
Tamworth Herald - Published

EU tells UK to 'stop playing games' on Brexit

Senior EU and British officials will meet urgently next week on the Brexit withdrawal agreement,...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comDeutsche WelleJapan Today


Why Irish unity is looking a bit frayed around the edges

When the twin crises of Covid-19 and Brexit are behind us, says a Fianna Fail TD, the next big...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this

BrexitRage

Re-Boot Britain - Suspend Brexit If you give in to criminals, we know what happens next, Michel Give us no concessions We are a rogue state… https://t.co/8rP0vj9pcq 47 minutes ago

CompanyGov

Corporate governance RT @ActNowTraining: ICYMI - #Brexit, Trade Deals and #GDPR: What happens next? https://t.co/MRfZCTCrao via @ActNowTraining 1 hour ago

Noelle_OC

Noelle O Connell RT @emireland: 🆕 The UK Internal Market Bill contains controversial proposals that will override parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol. W… 5 hours ago

ActNowTraining

Act Now Training ICYMI - #Brexit, Trade Deals and #GDPR: What happens next? https://t.co/MRfZCTCrao via @ActNowTraining 6 hours ago

emireland

European Movement Ireland 🆕 The UK Internal Market Bill contains controversial proposals that will override parts of the Northern Ireland Pr… https://t.co/X6fkdPDfrr 6 hours ago

KangarooCaught

Rajan Naidu Ⓥ RT @BoyCharioteer: @jmshrrsn Because they function on "outrage". Outrage is their version of crack cocaine. They aren't "for" anything as t… 17 hours ago

Alxbandra

AB Got to get the figures up, so it can be made to be more extreme than it is. Watch what happens as 2021 approaches.… https://t.co/r4akwzxtK2 1 day ago

lostindisco

Penny Stuart @mrjamesob @pmdfoster @FT In fact I’m pretty sure it was highlighted in 2016 by @IanDunt in “Brexit What the Happens Next”. 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Minister: EU must stop "being intransigent" [Video]

Minister: EU must stop "being intransigent"

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick says the EU needs to "stop being intransigent" and "show flexibility" to agree a Brexit deal as the next phase of negotiations commence in London. Report by Jonesia...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:53Published