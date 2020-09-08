Brexit - what happens next?

The Government has rebuffed a fresh demand from the EU to withdrawcontroversial legislation which could see the UK unilaterally tear up elementsof the Brexit divorce deal. At talks in Brussels on Monday, EuropeanCommission vice president Maros Sefcovic reiterated calls for ministers toscrap provisions in the UK Internal Market Bill giving them the power tooverride key provisions in the Withdrawal Agreement.
Cabinet Office minister, Michael Gove, has said the UK remains committed to seeking a Brexit agreement during his trip to Brussels. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
In a virtual appearance at the Liberal Democrat party conference, IrishTaoiseach Micheal Martin has said he is "not optimistic" that Britain willstrike a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union. Mr Martin said therewas still the “potential for a deal”, but warned that the Government’scontroversial legislation which enables the UK to break international law had“eroded trust”.
