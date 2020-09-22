Chris Broussard reflects on Clippers moving on from Doc Rivers as HC after 7 seasons | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard joins the show to reflect on the Los Angeles Clippers moving on from Doc Rivers as head coach after 7 seasons.

Broussard believes this is an understandable move by the Clippers organization due to Doc's overachieving performance over the last handful of years and the attitude and mindset he curated within the team.