Watch: India's Dornier aircraft lands in Maldives

The Indian Navy has got ready its first batch of three women pilots for Maritime Reconnaissance (MR) missions on Dornier aircraft. Lieutenant Divya Sharma, Lt Shubhangi Swaroop and Lt Shivangi are now ready to take on all MR missions on Dornier aircraft, a Defence spokesman said on Thursday. They have been "operationalised (mission ready) on Dornier aircraft" by the Southern Naval Command (SNC) here today, he said. The spokesman said the three women pilots were part of the six pilots of the 27th Dornier Operational Flying Training (DOFT) Course, who graduated as Fully operational Maritime Reconnaissance (MR) Pilots at a passing out ceremony held at INS Garuda on Thursday.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:05Published
Indian Navy's missile Corvette INS Prabal fired an anti-ship missile during a practice drill. The missile was launched somewhere from the Arabian Sea. It hit the target with deadly accuracy at maximum range, sinking the target ship. Earlier, On October 22, INS Kavaratti was commissioned into Indian Navy by Army Chief General MM Naravane at Visakhapatnam’s Naval Dockyard. The anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette has up to 90% indigenous content. It has been designed by Navy’s in-house organisation, the Directorate of Naval Design. It has state-of-the-art weapons and good endurance for long-range deployments. It also has sensor that can detect and take action against hostile submarines.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:38Published
Indian Navy's decommissioned aircraft carrier Viraat on Saturday set sail for the last time, on way to Alang in Gujarat, where it will be broken down and sold as scrap. The aircraft carrier served the..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:39Published