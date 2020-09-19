Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: India's Dornier aircraft lands in Maldives

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Watch: India's Dornier aircraft lands in Maldives

Watch: India's Dornier aircraft lands in Maldives

The Dornier aircraft provided by the Indian Navy to the Maldives landed in the country on September 29.

Aircraft will operate under the command of the MNDF (Maldives National Defence Force).

It will engage in humanitarian relief efforts and joint-EEZ surveillance under MNDF's command and control.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dornier Flugzeugwerke Dornier Flugzeugwerke aircraft manufacturer

Watch: Navy’s 1st batch of women pilots ready for missions on Dornier aircraft [Video]

Watch: Navy’s 1st batch of women pilots ready for missions on Dornier aircraft

The Indian Navy has got ready its first batch of three women pilots for Maritime Reconnaissance (MR) missions on Dornier aircraft. Lieutenant Divya Sharma, Lt Shubhangi Swaroop and Lt Shivangi are now ready to take on all MR missions on Dornier aircraft, a Defence spokesman said on Thursday. They have been "operationalised (mission ready) on Dornier aircraft" by the Southern Naval Command (SNC) here today, he said. The spokesman said the three women pilots were part of the six pilots of the 27th Dornier Operational Flying Training (DOFT) Course, who graduated as Fully operational Maritime Reconnaissance (MR) Pilots at a passing out ceremony held at INS Garuda on Thursday.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:05Published

Navy's first batch of three women pilots ready for maritime reconnaissance mission on Dornier aircraft

 Lieutenant Divya Sharma, Lt Shubhangi Swaroop and Lt Shivangi are now ready to take on all MR missions on Dornier aircraft, a Defence spokesman said on Thursday...
IndiaTimes

Maldives Maldives Island country in the Indian Ocean southwest of India and Sri Lanka

In Asia, U.S.'s Pompeo expected to bolster allies against China

 By Sanjeev Miglani NEW DELHI (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State of Mike Pompeo is flying to India next week to strengthen strategic ties with a nation that is..
WorldNews

Mike Pompeo to visit Sri Lanka, Maldives

 COLOMBO: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Sri Lanka and the Maldives this month, a senior official here said on Tuesday, as America seeks to balance..
WorldNews

Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla to visit Maldives on November 10

 Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, India has reached out to Maldives in a number of ways including by sending medicines, rapid response team and extended US $250..
DNA

Indian Navy Indian Navy maritime warfare branch of India's military

This is how Indian Navy is enhancing its combat capability for endless war in any scenario

 Admiral Karambir Singh arrived at Karwar Naval Base with Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar, Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command. He reiterated cyber-security..
DNA

Navy demonstrates combat readiness; releases video of missile hitting target

 In a demonstration of its combat readiness in strategic sea lanes around India, the Indian Navy on Friday released a video of an anti-ship missile destroying a..
IndiaTimes
Watch: Indian Navy's INS Prabal fires anti-ship missile in practice drill, sinks target [Video]

Watch: Indian Navy's INS Prabal fires anti-ship missile in practice drill, sinks target

Indian Navy's missile Corvette INS Prabal fired an anti-ship missile during a practice drill. The missile was launched somewhere from the Arabian Sea. It hit the target with deadly accuracy at maximum range, sinking the target ship. Earlier, On October 22, INS Kavaratti was commissioned into Indian Navy by Army Chief General MM Naravane at Visakhapatnam’s Naval Dockyard. The anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette has up to 90% indigenous content. It has been designed by Navy’s in-house organisation, the Directorate of Naval Design. It has state-of-the-art weapons and good endurance for long-range deployments. It also has sensor that can detect and take action against hostile submarines.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:38Published

Warship factory of India: GRSE has made 90 such vessels with INS Kavaratti being the latest

 GRSE has a record of making most warships. This company has built 90 warships for India. Also, more than 700 vessels have been made for different countries so..
DNA

Women pilots take to skies on Indian Navy's Dornier Aircraft

 The three women pilots were part of the six pilots belonging to the 27th Dornier Operational Flying Training (DOFT) Course, who graduated as 'Fully operational..
DNA

Maldives National Defence Force Maldives National Defence Force Military of the Maldives


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: INS Viraat’s dismantling process begins in Gujarat’s Alang [Video]

Watch: INS Viraat’s dismantling process begins in Gujarat’s Alang

The process of dismantling the world’s longest serving aircraft carrier INS Viraat has begun in Alang, Gujarat. INS Viraat was inducted into the Indian Air Force in 1987 and decommissioned in 2017...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:11Published
Watch: IAF operates C-130J, Su-30MKI aircraft near PoK & China border [Video]

Watch: IAF operates C-130J, Su-30MKI aircraft near PoK & China border

The Indian Air Force on Friday said it was ready for undertaking operations simultaneously on Pakistani and Chinese borders. The forward airbase which from where Pakistan is around 50 kilometres and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:37Published
Watch: INS Viraat’s final journey to Gujarat, served Indian Navy for 29 years [Video]

Watch: INS Viraat’s final journey to Gujarat, served Indian Navy for 29 years

Indian Navy's decommissioned aircraft carrier Viraat on Saturday set sail for the last time, on way to Alang in Gujarat, where it will be broken down and sold as scrap. The aircraft carrier served the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:39Published