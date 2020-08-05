Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mail on Sunday can rely on recent Harry and Meghan book in High Court case

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Mail on Sunday can rely on recent Harry and Meghan book in High Court case

Mail on Sunday can rely on recent Harry and Meghan book in High Court case

The Mail on Sunday can rely on a recent biography of the Duke and Duchess ofSussex in its defence of Meghan’s High Court privacy claim over thepublication of a letter to her estranged father.

Meghan, 39, is suing thenewspaper’s publisher Associated Newspapers (ANL) for alleged misuse ofprivate information, breaching the Data Protection Act and infringement ofcopyright in relation to the publication of parts of a handwritten letter sentto Thomas Markle, 76, in August 2018.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Member of the British royal family and former actress

Privacy-obsessed Harry and Meghan deny starring in reality show for Netflix

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued a statement Monday, denying a report that they would be offering fans “a glimpse into their lives” for a reality TV..
WorldNews
Harry and Meghan to appear in fly-on-the-wall series for Netflix, say reports [Video]

Harry and Meghan to appear in fly-on-the-wall series for Netflix, say reports

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to appear in a fly-on-the-wall reality TVseries as part of their Netflix deal, according to reports. The docu-serieswill focus on their philanthropy but will still offer viewers a glimpse oftheir new life in the US, reports The Sun.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:22Published

Princess Diana became Donald Trump’s one and only regret: ‘I wanted to court her’

 After US President Donald Trump commented on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent election remarks, his revolting words about Princess Diana are also now..
WorldNews
Meghan Markle voices support for America's Got Talent contestant during finale [Video]

Meghan Markle voices support for America's Got Talent contestant during finale

Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance during the season finale of America's Got Talent on Wednesday to lend her support to contestant Archie Williams.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Duke of Sussex

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex deny Netflix reality TV show reports [Video]

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex deny Netflix reality TV show reports

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has denied reports the pair are working on a reality TV show for Netflix.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

Daniela Elser: Prince Harry broke Queen's golden rule with US election comments

 During her 68-year reign, the Queen has worked with 14 Prime Ministers. Every week, she has dutifully held weekly audiences with each of them without fail, which..
New Zealand Herald

DMG Media London-based publisher of national newspapers and news websites

Duchess of Sussex wins bid to keep friends’ identities secret [Video]

Duchess of Sussex wins bid to keep friends’ identities secret

The Duchess of Sussex has won a High Court bid to keep secret the identitiesof five friends who gave an anonymous interview to a US magazine, in thelatest stage of her legal action against Associated Newspapers. Meghan issuing Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Mail On Sunday and MailOnline,over an article which reproduced parts of a “private and confidential”handwritten letter she sent to her father. In the People article, published inFebruary last year, the friends spoke out against the bullying Meghan said shehas faced. The duchess, 39, says her friends gave the interview without herknowledge, and denies a claim made by the newspaper group that she “caused orpermitted” the article to be published.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:08Published

Thomas Markle American lighting director and father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Related news from verified sources

Meghan did not ‘collaborate’ with authors of recent book, High Court hears

The Duchess of Sussex’s lawyers have denied she “collaborated” with the authors of a recent...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

High-Risk Domestic Violence Court aims to reduce Cuyahoga’s high number of incidents, deaths [Video]

High-Risk Domestic Violence Court aims to reduce Cuyahoga’s high number of incidents, deaths

There is a new effort to reduce the number of domestic violence assaults and homicides in Cuyahoga County. The High-Risk Domestic Violence Court in Cuyahoga Court of Common Pleas began screening..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:19Published
Appeals court extends pause on absentee ballot extensions in Wisconsin [Video]

Appeals court extends pause on absentee ballot extensions in Wisconsin

Little more than five weeks out from the election, any extra time to get your mail-in ballot delivered will remain on pause by order of a federal appeals court. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:07Published
Harry and Meghan’s tour to southern Africa most expensive royal trip at £246,000 [Video]

Harry and Meghan’s tour to southern Africa most expensive royal trip at £246,000

The travel costs for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s high-profile family tourto southern Africa cost the taxpayer nearly £246,000, new accounts show. Harryand Meghan took their then four-month-old..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:59Published