Mail on Sunday can rely on recent Harry and Meghan book in High Court case
The Mail on Sunday can rely on a recent biography of the Duke and Duchess ofSussex in its defence of Meghan’s High Court privacy claim over thepublication of a letter to her estranged father.
Meghan, 39, is suing thenewspaper’s publisher Associated Newspapers (ANL) for alleged misuse ofprivate information, breaching the Data Protection Act and infringement ofcopyright in relation to the publication of parts of a handwritten letter sentto Thomas Markle, 76, in August 2018.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to appear in a fly-on-the-wall reality TVseries as part of their Netflix deal, according to reports. The docu-serieswill focus on their philanthropy but will still offer viewers a glimpse oftheir new life in the US, reports The Sun.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:22Published
The Duchess of Sussex has won a High Court bid to keep secret the identitiesof five friends who gave an anonymous interview to a US magazine, in thelatest stage of her legal action against Associated Newspapers. Meghan issuing Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Mail On Sunday and MailOnline,over an article which reproduced parts of a “private and confidential”handwritten letter she sent to her father. In the People article, published inFebruary last year, the friends spoke out against the bullying Meghan said shehas faced. The duchess, 39, says her friends gave the interview without herknowledge, and denies a claim made by the newspaper group that she “caused orpermitted” the article to be published.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:08Published