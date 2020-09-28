Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

World Health Organization plan to roll out 120 million rapid COVID-19 tests

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:02s - Published
World Health Organization plan to roll out 120 million rapid COVID-19 tests

World Health Organization plan to roll out 120 million rapid COVID-19 tests

The World Health Organization (WHO) and its partners said on Monday that they will provide 120 million rapid COVID-19 diagnostic tests to low- and middle-income countries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and its partners said on Monday that they will provide 120 million rapid COVID-19 diagnostic tests to low- and middle-income countries.

These tests will provide reliable results in about 15-30 minutes rather than hours or days, said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a joint press briefing on Monday with partner organizations, such as the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics, the Global Fund, Unitaid, and the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

According to the WHO, these test kits are currently priced at a maximum of five U.S. dollars per unit, which is already substantially cheaper than the PCR tests.

The WHO said that volume guarantee agreements have been developed between two manufacturers and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which will make 120 million of these new highly portable and easy-to-use rapid diagnostic tests available over a period of six months.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

WHO orders rapid COVID-19 tests for world's poor

The World Health Organization plans to make 120 million rapid-diagnostic coronavirus antigen tests...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.com


Feds announce plan to buy 7.9 million rapid COVID tests as Health Canada defends slow response

The federal government today unveiled a plan to buy 7.9 million point-of-care COVID-19 tests in the...
CBC.ca - Published

World Health Organisation aims to roll out faster Covid tests for poorer nations

The World Health Organisation has announced it and leading partners have agreed to a plan to roll out...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

TOTALLY UNDER CONTROL movie - Coronavirus Pandemic Documentary [Video]

TOTALLY UNDER CONTROL movie - Coronavirus Pandemic Documentary

TOTALLY UNDER CONTROL movie trailer HD - Coronavirus Pandemic Documentary - Plot synopsis: On January 20th, 2020 the US and South Korea both discovered their first cases of COVID-19. However, 9 months..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:04Published
Some health experts concerned about accuracy of rapid COVID-19 tests [Video]

Some health experts concerned about accuracy of rapid COVID-19 tests

These tests are specifically being sent to states to be used at schools, but according to the FDA's website, these tests haven't been sampled on anyone under the age of 21.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:42Published
Dr. Oz reacts to Trump's taped admission of trying to downplay Covid-19 [Video]

Dr. Oz reacts to Trump's taped admission of trying to downplay Covid-19

Larry talks with Dr. Mehmet Oz about Donald Trump's taped admission that he tried to downplay the Covid-19 pandemic. Plus, why he disagrees with the president's suggestion that there may be a..

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 25:28Published