Dr. Fauci Calls Out Fox News

Dr. Fauci Calls Out Fox News

Dr. Fauci Calls Out Fox News

Dr. Anthony Fauci called out Fox News — as well as President Donald Trump’s coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas — for spreading misinformation on the pandemic.


Dr. Fauci Calls Out 'Outlandish' Reporting on Fox News, Dr. Scott Atlas' 'Outlier' Views Over Misleading Pandemic Info

During a CNN interview, Dr. Anthony FaucI calls out Fox News's 'outlandish' reporting, Dr. Scott...
