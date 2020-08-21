Global  
 

Amazon Palm Reader Won't Tell Your Fortune; SpaceX Crew-1 Mission | Digital Trends Live 9.29.20

On Digital Trends Live today: Smart Home Editor John Velasco revisits the 1999 Disney movie 'Smart House' and what it actually got right; Deja Foxx and Andy Forrest discuss the impact of micro-influencers on getting out the Gen-Z vote in this year's election; and financial advisor Winnie Sun discusses contingency plans if you find yourself unemployed and the possibility of another stimulus package; In the news: Amazon announced a palm reader for its Go stores as a potential payment option; The Epic Games vs Apple battle goes to the courts and may get decided via jury trial sometime in 2021; Lenovo unveiled the production version of its Thinkpad X1 Fold, the first foldable laptop; and SpaceX announced that it will be flying its first official crewed mission for NASA with a planned launch on Halloween.


