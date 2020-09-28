Shannon Sharpe reacts to Doc Rivers being fired by Clippers following loss to Nuggets | UNDISPUTED

Global  
 

Doc Rivers is officially out as the Los Angeles Clippers head coach, in what Steve Ballmer called a 'mutual decision.'

While Rivers’ 7-year tenure was by far the most successful in team history, LA still fell well short of expectations this year after blowing a 3-1 series lead to the Nuggets in the conference semifinals.

Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about Doc Rivers, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George.


