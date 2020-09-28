Salt Bae's Boston Restaurant To Stay Closed For A Few More Days Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:27s - Published 7 minutes ago WBZ TV's Nick Giovanni reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this MA TV News Salt Bae's Boston Restaurant To Stay Closed For A Few More Days - CBS Boston https://t.co/UegfQAwxe4 10 minutes ago 🦅🏈CPC☘️🍁 It's official: snitch culture is here to stay. Bitches called 911 bc to Covid-shame https://t.co/nlKljgl0xV 1 day ago Yoncé RT @TMZ: Salt Bae's Boston Restaurant Shut Down for COVID Safety Violations https://t.co/8mIApNFzr5 1 day ago