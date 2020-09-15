Tuesday 9/29 Insider Buying Report: GBDC, LMB

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

On Thursday, Golub Capital BDC's Chief Executive Officer, David Golub, made a $386,246 buy of GBDC, purchasing 30,000 shares at a cost of $12.87 a piece.

So far Golub is in the green, up about 3.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $13.33.

Golub Capital BDC is trading off about 1.1% on the day Tuesday.

Before this latest buy, Golub bought GBDC on 16 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $12.64M at an average of $12.79 per share.

And at Limbach Holdings, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Joshua Horowitz who bought 33,762 shares at a cost of $8.08 each, for a total investment of $272,791.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Horowitz in the past twelve months.

Limbach Holdings is trading up about 1.9% on the day Tuesday.

Horowitz was up about 17.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with LMB trading as high as $9.50 at last check today.