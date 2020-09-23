Elon Musk says he won't take coronavirus vaccine, calls Bill Gates a 'knucklehead'
Elon Musk And Family Won't Get Coronavirus VaccineFilip Singer-Pool/Getty Images Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his family aren't planning to get a COVID-19 vaccine when one becomes available, he told The New York Times' Kara Swisher in an episode of the..
