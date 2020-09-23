Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Elon Musk says he won't take coronavirus vaccine, calls Bill Gates a 'knucklehead'

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Elon Musk says he won't take coronavirus vaccine, calls Bill Gates a 'knucklehead'

Elon Musk says he won't take coronavirus vaccine, calls Bill Gates a 'knucklehead'

Elon Musk says he won't take coronavirus vaccine, calls Bill Gates a 'knucklehead'


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Elon Musk called Bill Gates a 'knucklehead' for criticizing his coronavirus response. Here's where their simmering feud began and how it's escalated amid the pandemic.

Elon Musk and Bill Gates have been feuding over everything from the coronavirus to electric vehicles.
Business Insider - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Elon Musk And Family Won't Get Coronavirus Vaccine [Video]

Elon Musk And Family Won't Get Coronavirus Vaccine

Filip Singer-Pool/Getty Images Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his family aren't planning to get a COVID-19 vaccine when one becomes available, he told The New York Times' Kara Swisher in an episode of the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Tesla Launching Model Y Acceleration Boost Upgrade [Video]

Tesla Launching Model Y Acceleration Boost Upgrade

Tesla Launching Model Y Acceleration Boost Upgrade

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:25Published
Johnson & Johnson's Coronavirus Vaccine Enters Phase 3 Trial With Beth Israel [Video]

Johnson & Johnson's Coronavirus Vaccine Enters Phase 3 Trial With Beth Israel

Beth Israel is part of Johnson & Johnson’s huge study to see if a single-dose coronavirus vaccine will work. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:51Published