11th annual View the Cruise event coming to Downtown Gulfport

The City of Gulfport is the host of the official kickoff party for the largest block party on the Coast.

- gulfport main street is proud t- announce the 11th annual view - the cruise event taking place o- sunday, october 4th.- this gives cruisers, locals and- visitors the opportunity to - view some classic cars, check - out local bands and see - what downtown gulfport has to - offer.- due to the pandemic, you can- expect some of the- traditional festivities to be - limited.- however, you are still- guaranteed a great time, all- while practicing covid-19 safet- measures.

