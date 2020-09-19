Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

DC coach Ponting hails Rabada, says 'He loves competing against best batsmen in the world'

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:47s - Published
DC coach Ponting hails Rabada, says 'He loves competing against best batsmen in the world'

DC coach Ponting hails Rabada, says 'He loves competing against best batsmen in the world'

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs in the 11th match of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 29.

While addressing the post match press conference, the head coach of Delhi Capitals, Ricky Ponting spoke about performance of Kagiso Rabada.

Ponting said, "Kagiso Rabada is just the ultimate competitor, he loves playing the game and competing himself against some of the best batsmen in the world." "Rabada has performed exceptionally well for DC," he added.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ricky Ponting Ricky Ponting Australian cricketer

SRH vs DC: Didn't get enough runs in powerplay, lost game as team tonight, says coach Ponting [Video]

SRH vs DC: Didn't get enough runs in powerplay, lost game as team tonight, says coach Ponting

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs in the 11th match of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 29. While addressing the post match press conference, the head coach of Delhi Capitals, Ricky Ponting spoke about losing game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ponting said, "We didn't get enough runs in the powerplay today and we have lost the game as a team tonight." "We just don't depend on one player to win the games," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:23Published
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals preparations changed this season due to COVID, says Head Coach [Video]

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals preparations changed this season due to COVID, says Head Coach

Ahead of their season's opening match against Kings XI Punjab, the head coach of Delhi Capitals Ricky Ponting on September 19 said that IPL 2020 is going to be very different due to COVID-19 pandemic, and so will the preparations of Delhi Capitals. "Certainly it's going to be different, our preparations for playing this IPL is going to be different in anyway. The boys and the whole squad here have been under very strict COVID protocols which is unusual and different. So once we get to play our first game, playing in every stadium will be different there will some challenges there for the boys, but I do think that once the game starts I think we will get support from all around India and certainly in Delhi for the capitals," said Ponting ahead of their first match against Kings XI Punjab.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published

Kagiso Rabada Kagiso Rabada South African cricketer


Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals Delhi based franchise cricket team of the Indian Premier League

IPL 2020: Krunal Pandya happy with bowling performance against DC [Video]

IPL 2020: Krunal Pandya happy with bowling performance against DC

After a 5-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai Indians jumped on top of the points table. One of the top performers with ball for MI, all-rounder Krunal Pandya over team's outstanding performance said that, "We bowled really well as a unit, especially in power-plays, we got the early breakthrough. In a T20 format, if we get the early breakthrough the pressure is more on the opposition. Overall it was a great team effort." Speaking about his own performance, Krunal said, "I am happy the way I bowled today. My strength has always been varying the pace and I was able to execute really well overall and obviously, I had to see the batsman's strength and the situation also. So, overall, I am happy the way I bowled today." Quinton de Kock was announced as 'man of the match' for today's victory. Of the 7 matches played by Mumbai Indians, team has so far, won 5 and have lost 2 matches.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published
IPL 2020: 'We'll come back strong,' says Shreyas Iyer after losing match against MI [Video]

IPL 2020: 'We'll come back strong,' says Shreyas Iyer after losing match against MI

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer after losing match against Mumbai Indians said that the team will come back strong. Shreyas Iyer said, "From batting point of view, I think, we really paced the innings well. Unfortunately, we lost 2 wickets in power play but after that, Shikhar and I made a good partnership. We lost Stoinis' wicket in 16th over. I think we slipped on from there. We lost into 15 runs. This was the second match here. This was the great learning and we'll come back really strong. We'll work on our weaknesses and will gain our strength back." Of the 7 matches played by DC, the team has so far, won 5 and have lost 2. Delhi Capitals have slipped to second place in the points table after the today's defeat.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published
IPL 2020: Top two leading teams DC and MI all set for face off in Abu Dhabi [Video]

IPL 2020: Top two leading teams DC and MI all set for face off in Abu Dhabi

Delhi Capitals (DC) is all set to face Mumbai Indians (MI) on October 11 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. DC team players left their hotel from the UAE city. DC is on 1st place and MI is on 2nd in the IPL table.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:35Published

Sunrisers Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL cricket team based in Hyderabad, India

IPL 2020: RR all-rounder Tewatia talks about his batting strategy [Video]

IPL 2020: RR all-rounder Tewatia talks about his batting strategy

Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets on October 11 in the 26th match of IPL in UAE. RR's all-rounder Rahul Tewatia on October 11 revealed his game strategy against SRH. Tewatia said that his plan was to go for shots when balls came in his area.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:54Published
IPL 2020: Will work on negative aspects to bounce back, says SRH head coach [Video]

IPL 2020: Will work on negative aspects to bounce back, says SRH head coach

Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) by five wickets in the 26th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) at Dubai International Stadium on October 11. While speaking in post-match PC, SRH head coach Trevor Bayliss said, "We were in a good position in the match. Lot of good things we did throughout this match. We just concentrate on the positives and work on some negatives and make it better next time."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

IPL: Ben Stokes returns to action with win in his first match since August

 England's Ben Stokes plays his first match since August as his Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League.
BBC News

Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium Cricket ground in the United Arab Emirates

IPL 2020 | How the tactical use of Sunil Narine helped KKR outsmart CSK

 After successfully folding Kolkata Knight Riders for 167, Chennai Super Kings raced away to 90 for the loss of just one wicket at the half-way mark of the..
WorldNews
IPL 2020: KKR hang in long enough to put pressure on us, says CSK Coach Stephen Fleming [Video]

IPL 2020: KKR hang in long enough to put pressure on us, says CSK Coach Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming on October 08 said that Kolkata Knight Riders hung in long enough to put pressure on the team, CSK feel disappointed. "KKR hung in there long enough to put pressure on us and we couldn't just accelerate. We feel disappointed that we let it slip," said Fleming on being asked what went wrong from CSK being in commanding position to losing the match. Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs in IPL 2020 match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published

Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Federal capital of the United Arab Emirates

Buckley lands 'most unbelievable knockout in UFC history'

 Joaquin Buckley delivers what the UFC called "the most unbelievable" knockout in its history at Fight Island Five in Abu Dhabi.
BBC News

Indian Premier League Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket league in India

Ali Khan - meet the American international playing in the IPL

 Ali Khan, the first American cricketer to be picked in the Indian Premier League, is hoping to spearhead the emergence of cricket in USA.
BBC News
18 arrested over IPL betting in AP's Krishna [Video]

18 arrested over IPL betting in AP's Krishna

Andhra Pradesh Police busted an IPL betting racket in Krishna and arrested 18 persons for their alleged involvement in illegal betting on IPL 2020. Police also recovered 17 mobile phones, Rs 6.45 lakhs cash and a TV among other things.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:00Published
Raid conducted in different locations over IPL betting, 7 arrested: ADG Ashok Kumar Rathore [Video]

Raid conducted in different locations over IPL betting, 7 arrested: ADG Ashok Kumar Rathore

ADG of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Rajasthan, Ashok Kumar Rathore said, "Based on information, raids were conducted in five locations across Hyderabad, Delhi, Jaipur and Nagaur in connection with illegal betting on the cricket matches being played at IPL, 2020. With the help of local police, ATS officials have taken into custody 7 people each from Hyderabad and Jaipur for interrogation. Accused from Delhi and Nagaur locations are yet to be nabbed. We are further investigating the matter."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:39Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

My Best Me's Coach Maurice gives ideas on how to make good dietary choices in the fast food world. [Video]

My Best Me's Coach Maurice gives ideas on how to make good dietary choices in the fast food world.

My Best Me's Coach Maurice gives ideas on how to make good dietary choices in the fast food world.

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished