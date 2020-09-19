DC coach Ponting hails Rabada, says 'He loves competing against best batsmen in the world'

While addressing the post match press conference, the head coach of Delhi Capitals, Ricky Ponting spoke about performance of Kagiso Rabada.
Ponting said, "Kagiso Rabada is just the ultimate competitor, he loves playing the game and competing himself against some of the best batsmen in the world." "Rabada has performed exceptionally well for DC," he added.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs in the 11th match of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 29. While addressing the post match press conference, the head coach of Delhi Capitals, Ricky Ponting spoke about losing game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ponting said, "We didn't get enough runs in the powerplay today and we have lost the game as a team tonight." "We just don't depend on one player to win the games," he added.
Ahead of their season's opening match against Kings XI Punjab, the head coach of Delhi Capitals Ricky Ponting on September 19 said that IPL 2020 is going to be very different due to COVID-19 pandemic, and so will the preparations of Delhi Capitals. "Certainly it's going to be different, our preparations for playing this IPL is going to be different in anyway. The boys and the whole squad here have been under very strict COVID protocols which is unusual and different. So once we get to play our first game, playing in every stadium will be different there will some challenges there for the boys, but I do think that once the game starts I think we will get support from all around India and certainly in Delhi for the capitals," said Ponting ahead of their first match against Kings XI Punjab.
After a 5-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai Indians jumped on top of the points table. One of the top performers with ball for MI, all-rounder Krunal Pandya over team's outstanding performance said that, "We bowled really well as a unit, especially in power-plays, we got the early breakthrough. In a T20 format, if we get the early breakthrough the pressure is more on the opposition. Overall it was a great team effort." Speaking about his own performance, Krunal said, "I am happy the way I bowled today. My strength has always been varying the pace and I was able to execute really well overall and obviously, I had to see the batsman's strength and the situation also. So, overall, I am happy the way I bowled today." Quinton de Kock was announced as 'man of the match' for today's victory. Of the 7 matches played by Mumbai Indians, team has so far, won 5 and have lost 2 matches.
Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer after losing match against Mumbai Indians said that the team will come back strong. Shreyas Iyer said, "From batting point of view, I think, we really paced the innings well. Unfortunately, we lost 2 wickets in power play but after that, Shikhar and I made a good partnership. We lost Stoinis' wicket in 16th over. I think we slipped on from there. We lost into 15 runs. This was the second match here. This was the great learning and we'll come back really strong. We'll work on our weaknesses and will gain our strength back." Of the 7 matches played by DC, the team has so far, won 5 and have lost 2. Delhi Capitals have slipped to second place in the points table after the today's defeat.
Delhi Capitals (DC) is all set to face Mumbai Indians (MI) on October 11 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. DC team players left their hotel from the UAE city. DC is on 1st place and MI is on 2nd in the IPL table.
Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets on October 11 in the 26th match of IPL in UAE. RR's all-rounder Rahul Tewatia on October 11 revealed his game strategy against SRH. Tewatia said that his plan was to go for shots when balls came in his area.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) by five wickets in the 26th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) at Dubai International Stadium on October 11. While speaking in post-match PC, SRH head coach Trevor Bayliss said, "We were in a good position in the match. Lot of good things we did throughout this match. We just concentrate on the positives and work on some negatives and make it better next time."
Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming on October 08 said that Kolkata Knight Riders hung in long enough to put pressure on the team, CSK feel disappointed. "KKR hung in there long enough to put pressure on us and we couldn't just accelerate. We feel disappointed that we let it slip," said Fleming on being asked what went wrong from CSK being in commanding position to losing the match. Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs in IPL 2020 match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Andhra Pradesh Police busted an IPL betting racket in Krishna and arrested 18 persons for their alleged involvement in illegal betting on IPL 2020. Police also recovered 17 mobile phones, Rs 6.45 lakhs cash and a TV among other things.
ADG of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Rajasthan, Ashok Kumar Rathore said, "Based on information, raids were conducted in five locations across Hyderabad, Delhi, Jaipur and Nagaur in connection with illegal betting on the cricket matches being played at IPL, 2020. With the help of local police, ATS officials have taken into custody 7 people each from Hyderabad and Jaipur for interrogation. Accused from Delhi and Nagaur locations are yet to be nabbed. We are further investigating the matter."