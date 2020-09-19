DC coach Ponting hails Rabada, says 'He loves competing against best batsmen in the world'

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs in the 11th match of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 29.

While addressing the post match press conference, the head coach of Delhi Capitals, Ricky Ponting spoke about performance of Kagiso Rabada.

Ponting said, "Kagiso Rabada is just the ultimate competitor, he loves playing the game and competing himself against some of the best batsmen in the world." "Rabada has performed exceptionally well for DC," he added.