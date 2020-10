Erin Brockovich Calls for Increased Emergency Dispatcher Funds, Improved Water Quality Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 02:03s - Published 2 days ago Erin Brockovich Calls for Increased Emergency Dispatcher Funds, Improved Water Quality Consumer advocate Erin Brockovich joined Cheddar to discuss the need for 911 operators to be considered as first responders and also the lack of quality water supply in U.S. communities. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this