Glass Fire Evacuees Concerned But Hopeful After Latest Wildfire
Emily Turner reports on multiple shelters trying to accommodate tens of thousands of Glass Fire evacuees (9-29-2020)
Glass Fire Update: Community Of Angwin Evacuated Due To Still-Growing WildfireAnne Makovec reports on latest evacuation orders in connection with Glass Fire Incident in Napa and Sonoma counties (9-29-2020)
Glass Fire Evacuations Turn Calistoga Into Ghost TownCal Fire crews were in a “run-and-gun” battle with the advancing flames of the Glass Fire in and around the community of Angwin, while mandatory evacuations turned Calistoga into a ghost town. Anne..
Glass Fire Updates: Dozens Of Homes Destroyed; More Evacuations OrderedNew evacuation orders have been issued for several areas in Napa County due to the Glass Fire.