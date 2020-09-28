Both San Francisco And Contra Costa County Move To Less Restrictive COVID-19 Tiers

Sacramento, San Joaquin And Yolo Move Into Less Restrictive COVID-19 Risk Level, Limited Dining Indoors Allowed



Several more Northern California counties, including Sacramento, have now moved into the less restrictive “Red Tier” of coronavirus risk level. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 01:34 Published 1 hour ago

Staffing levels increase amid fire conditions in county



Fire crews across San Diego County are on high alert as weather conditions could potentially lead to wildfires. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 01:31 Published 7 hours ago