Maryland Researchers Use Machine To See How Coronavirus Spreads



Related videos from verified sources Looking for volunteers for vaccine trial



Looking for volunteers for vaccine trial Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 03:41 Published 2 weeks ago Looking for volunteers



Looking for volunteers Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 03:35 Published 2 weeks ago Researchers Studying How Coronavirus Pandemic Affecting Childrens' Language Development



With children out of school and interacting less with their peers, researchers at the University of Maryland are trying to understand how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting their language development. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 02:20 Published on September 2, 2020