UPMC Doctor Talks Possibility Of Coronavirus Vaccine By End Of 2020

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:12s - Published
Flu season during a coronavirus pandemic has doctors at UPMC on guard.

KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra has more.


